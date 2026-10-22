Aipac ends US candidate endorsements as backlash over Israel grows

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the most powerful pro-Israel lobby in the US, said it would no longer endorse candidates or make direct campaign contributions, as debate intensifies over American aid to Israel, the Gaza war and the influence of outside money in elections.

Instead, the group will continue operating through its United Democracy Project committee, known as a super Pac, which is allowed to raise unlimited amounts for campaign advertising but is not allowed to co-ordinate with candidates, Jewish Insider first reported.

The development comes amid growing criticism of Aipac, particularly within the Democratic Party, and declining support for Israel among Americans after the war in Gaza. Aipac began contributing directly to politicians in 2022.

Polls show a substantial shift in American public opinion on Israel and US policy towards the country, particularly among Democrats and independents.

Jim Manley, a Democratic strategist, said Aipac had become “radioactive” for many candidates.

“I was surprised that Aipac did that,” Mr Manley said. “Aipac typically signifies a very aggressive posture towards politics. They're not in the habit of backing away from a fight.”

He said the move could become a “major headache” for Democratic leaders, including House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who have received contributions from Aipac's political network.

Aipac did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It told NPR that its strategy remained unchanged despite the decision to end direct campaign contributions and candidate endorsements.

"Our goal is to build support for the US-Israel relationship,” spokeswoman Deryn Sousa told NPR, adding that Aipac members had given more than $90 million directly to candidates during the current election cycle and that such giving would “continue and increase”.

But Trita Parsi, a political analyst in Washington, said it was "hard to overstate" the significance of the development.

"Historically, Aipac sustained an aura of invincibility that ensured it won most battles by walkover. If you are perceived as invincible, the other side doesn't even bother to fight you," Mr Parsi said on X.

"Rather than invincibility, Aipac's name now carries such toxicity that the group doesn't want its own name on its political donations."

The decision, observers say, changes how Aipac channels political money, rather than its political involvement. Ending formal endorsements and direct contributions could help candidates avoid the political fallout of receiving the group's explicit backing.

The move is likely to have an almost immediate impact in Michigan, a battleground state where the Senate race is being closely watched and Aipac spending and US policy towards Israel have become major campaign issues.

Aipac's involvement in the race has been particularly contentious. Its super Pac spent more than $30 million seeking to defeat Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary and backing Representative Haley Stevens, a staunch supporter of Israel.

It was the organisation’s largest single investment in a single contest.

Mr El-Sayed, an Egyptian-American physician and a progressive candidate, won the nomination in August, in a major setback for the pro-Israel lobby.

The group later continued its involvement in the race with advertising opposing Mr El-Sayed as he faces Republican Mike Rogers, an ally of President Donald Trump, in the November 3 midterm elections.

Mr Rogers was initially wary of Aipac's involvement, concerned that the group's unpopularity could hurt his campaign amid declining support for Israel among some Republicans. He later publicly welcomed support from the group.

Mr El-Sayed, who is endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, has called for an end to US military aid to Israel and described Israel's war in Gaza as a genocide. If he wins he would become the first Muslim US senator.

"Aipac is now spending as much as $9 million against Abdul El-Sayed," Mr Sanders wrote on X. "Aipac is why we’re at war in Iran. Aipac is why the US has supported genocide in Gaza. We must say no to Aipac."

This week, Aipac directed about $9 million to a group supporting Mr Rogers, according to The Washington Post. The money was reported as independent political spending, rather than a direct contribution to his campaign.