Donald Trump endorses Benjamin Netanyahu for Israeli election

US President Donald Trump on Sunday gave his “complete and total endorsement” to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the country's parliamentary elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump praised the Israeli leader's support during the Iran war, which is set to cross the eight-month threshold this week. Mr Trump said Mr Netanyahu has been “strong, brave and brilliant”.

Israel joined the US in launching co-ordinated strikes across Iran on February 28, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US President described Mr Netanyahu as a “great warrior Prime Minister” and an “even greater partner for peace” in the Iran conflict. He also said Iran's anti-Israel and anti-US rhetoric showed the threat the regime posed to the region.

Mr Trump said the Iranian regime has been “systematically destroyed, both militarily and financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job”.

He also suggested the US might have to go it alone if Mr Netanyahu does not secure re-election.

“If Israel has the wrong leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Mr Trump wrote.