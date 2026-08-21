US missile and air-defence spending is soaring

The US military is asking for significantly more money to buy missiles, air-defence systems and counter-drone technology in a sign of how quickly the demands of modern warfare are changing.

The Pentagon’s budget request for the financial year 2027 includes vast increases for systems designed to intercept incoming missiles and drones. The request for Patriot interceptors has risen from about $100 billion in FY2024 to $575 billion in FY2027, while funding for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system has climbed from $83 billion to $410 billion.

The increase comes as the US war with Iran continues, in which large numbers of missiles and drones have been used, putting pressure on the American military to replenish stocks and expand its ability to defend against future attacks.

Counter-drone systems have also become a more pressing priority, with the FY2027 request more than four times the FY2024 level, rising from $17 billion to $77 billion.

Taken together, the figures indicate something bigger than simply replacing weapons used in a single conflict. They reflect a broader shift in the way the US military is preparing to fight: away from wars dominated by troops and traditional ground combat, and towards conflicts shaped by missiles, drones, aerial defence and the ability to intercept them.