New York first lady Rama Duwaji 'set to visit Lebanon and Syria'

Rama Duwaji, Syrian-American illustrator, designer and wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is to travel to the Middle East.

The New York Post reported that Ms Duwaji will visit Syria and Lebanon in September. The purpose behind the reported visit is not yet known, but Ms Duwaji's family is of Syrian origin.

Despite initially reporting that Ms Duwaji had expected New York City Police to provide security during her forthcoming travels, the news outlet later said the NYPD denied it would be sending any officers.

The New York City Mayor's Office has not yet responded to The National's requests for comment.

Due to geopolitical conflicts affecting Lebanon and Syria, the US State Department has placed the countries in the Level 4 “do not travel” category.

“The Lebanese government cannot guarantee the safety of US citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict,” reads one of the State Department's warnings.

“Do not travel to Syria for any reason due to the risk of terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, hostage taking, crime and armed conflict.”

Mr Mamdani and Ms Duwaji's backgrounds and travel destinations received much attention during the New York City mayoral election last year.

Before the couple were married in 2025, photos posted by a wedding planner showed Mr Mamdani and Ms Duwaji celebrating their engagement in Dubai.

Ms Duwaji was born in Texas, but her family moved to Dubai when she was nine.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul during a ceremony marking the New York Knicks championship parade after they won the 2025-26 NBA. Reuters Show caption: Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji with New York State Governor …

She briefly attended Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar before transferring to the school’s Richmond campus to complete her degree.

Ms Duwaji has not taken up any formal role as New York City's first lady and even before Mr Mamdani's election she posted little about her personal life on social media.

Mr Mamdani is the first Muslim to serve as mayor of New York, the most populous city in the US.

Before his election, he served as a New York State assembly member. He describes himself as a democratic socialist.