State Department approves US military sales to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

The US State Department on Wednesday said that it has approved potential military sales to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The sales to Riyadh are valued at $1.96 billion while those to Kuwait are valued at $484 million.

Saudi Arabia has asked to buy up to 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, or APKWS-II, air-to-air guidance sections; and up to 10,000 APKWS-II air-to-ground guidance sections, among other equipment.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region," the State Department said.

It added that the sales will improve Saudi Arabia's self-defence capabilities and permit better interoperability with US, regional and Nato forces.

Kuwait, meanwhile, has requested equipment to support its C-17 fleet, including aircraft parts and accessories, as well as instruments and laboratory equipment, among other items.

"The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of its C-17 fleet," the State Department said. "Kuwait’s C-17 fleet provides strategic airlift capabilities that directly support US and coalition operations around the world."

The announcement comes as the war with Iran has led to strikes on US interests in both countries and others in the region.