Israeli soldiers fired at three Unifil positions in southern Lebanon, UN says

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, Unifil, confirmed on Thursday that two of its members were wounded after they came under fire in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah are engaged in continuing battles.

"This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall," a Unifil representative said.

"The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital," it said, adding that "UNIFIL's Naqura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit".

An Israeli military drone “was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance", Unifil reported. Israeli soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled perimeter-monitoring cameras, it said.

On Wednesday, "IDF soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled the position's perimeter-monitoring cameras," it added.

"They also deliberately fired on (a site) where regular tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station."

Unifil said it has repeatedly reminded both parties to avoid actions that endanger peacekeepers amid the escalating conflict and warned that any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701.

Hezbollah said earlier that it attacked an Israeli tank with guided missiles as it advanced towards the Ras Al Naqoura border area.

