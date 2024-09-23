Egypt calls for de-escalation as Israel bombards Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Egypt’s Foreign Minister has told The National he is deeply concerned by the situation at the Israel-Lebanon border and urged both the Israelis and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to use restraint.

Badr Abdelatty described Israel’s recent strikes in Lebanon, in which more than 270 people have been killed and 1,000 injured, as “unilateral actions” that were “violating the sovereignty of Lebanon”.

“We are very, very concerned about the escalation which could destabilise the security and the territorial integrity of Lebanon,” Mr Abdelatty, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said in an interview on Monday.

Egypt has played a crucial mediating role in the war in Gaza but Mr Abdelatty said Israel’s insistence on maintaining a security presence along the Salah Al Din (Philadelphi) corridor was a non-starter.

“Nobody can accept the continuation of the killing machinery every day against civilians in Gaza. So that's why we are working very hard with the Americans, with the Qataris, in order to reach a deal which will, of course, ensure an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages," he said.

"Our position is very clear. .. No single Israeli presence on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing or in the Philadelphi corridor.”

Israel has dramatically stepped up its attacks on Lebanon in recent days. The country is presumed to have been behind two attacks last week targeting Hezbollah members by detonating thousands of their pagers and walkie talkies. On Friday, Israel killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil in a strike on a Beirut suburb and has continued to pound the country.

Hezbollah has responded by striking deeper into Israel than in any previous attacks since October 8, when the two sides began engaging in an escalating series of tit-for-tat exchanges.

“We are deeply concerned and we are worried about dragging the whole region into a full-fledged regional war that will be disastrous for all countries and no country will be out of the impact of this possible escalation,” Mr Abdelatty said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, said he was concerned about the large number of civilian casualties being reported by the Lebanese authorities, as well as the thousands of displaced persons, amid the most intense exchange of fire across the Blue Line since last October.

“All involved parties in this conflict must honour their responsibilities to protect civilians and ensure the safety and security of all UN personnel and assets,” Mr Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

