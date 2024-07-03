Biden condemns 'vile' anti-Semitic damage to Ohio Jewish cemeteries

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned a “despicable” anti-Semitic act of vandalism that damaged tombstones in two Jewish cemeteries in Ohio, the latest in a string of hate-fuelled incidents nationwide.

“The vandalism of nearly 200 graves at two Jewish cemeteries near Cincinnati is despicable,” Mr Biden said in a post on X.

“It is anti-Semitism and it is vile.”

The vandalism of nearly 200 graves at two Jewish cemeteries near Cincinnati is despicable.



This is Antisemitism and it is vile.



I condemn these acts and commit my Administration to support investigators in holding those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2024

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati on Monday reported that 176 gravestones had been vandalised at the Tifereth Israel Cemetery and the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery, according to local news outlets.

“Most of the gravestones have been pushed face down, making it challenging to identify the affected families at this time,” Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati said in a post on Facebook.

Some of the tombstones dated to the late 1800s and a couple had been cracked in half.

Local Jewish organisations have set up ways for people to donate for “special repairs” in the cemeteries.

The Jewish-American community has experienced increased attacks with the onset of the Israel-Gaza war, and the Biden administration has vowed to combat such acts.

Mr Biden promised that there would be a response to the vandalism event in Ohio.

“I condemn these acts and commit my administration to support investigators in holding those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff leads the Biden administration's efforts against anti-Semitism. Last year, the administration released a national strategy to battle the hate crimes.

“When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity, and when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is anti-Semitism and it must be condemned – and condemned unequivocally and without context,” Mr Emhoff said at a December event.

Mr Biden last week condemned a protest that turned violent outside Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles, where demonstrators gathered to protest against an event that had advertised selling land in Israel.

“Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, anti-Semitic and un-American,” Mr Biden said at the time.

Protesters said the event was promoting selling land in settlements that had been taken from Palestinians in the West Bank – a breach of international law.

“Americans have a right to peaceful protest,” Mr Biden said. “But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable.”

There has been a rise in pro-Palestinian protests over the rising civilian death toll and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

While the protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, critics have accused those taking part of engaging in anti-Semitic hate.