UN Security Council partly to blame if Iran strikes Israel, Tehran says

Iran on Thursday said it has an “imperative” to launch a retaliatory attack on Israel after it bombed Tehran's embassy compound in Damascus, saying the UN Security Council bears some responsibility for not taking action.

“Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist [Israeli] regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated,” the mission said on X.

Israel has been on high alert since the killing of several senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who led the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, a sharply escalatory move that risks a massive broadening of the Israel-Gaza war.

The UN mission said any strike by Iran would be at least partly the fault of the UN Security Council, which did not condemn the April 1 strike.

Russia had drafted a press statement condemning the Israeli attack on the diplomatic premises in Syria but was “stopped by the insistence of our Anglo-Saxon colleagues”, Moscow's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel “must be punished and it shall be” for the attack, using his Eid Al Fitr sermon to renew threats of retaliation.

He also said the intensified bombing of Gaza during Ramadan had left a “bitter taste” in the mouths of Muslims and criticised Western governments for their support of Israel.

In the US, President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Iran is “threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel”.

“As I told Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad,” Mr Biden said.

The US State Department on Thursday issued a warning to US workers and their families in Israel not to travel outside Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Iranian threats to carry out a missile strike against Israel were “unacceptable” as he reaffirmed the UK’s support for the country's right to defend itself.

“We, like the Americans, fully support Israel’s right to defend itself against that,” he said on Thursday.

Russia and Germany on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to urge “maximum restraint” to avoid further escalation.

Russia's Foreign Ministry told citizens they should not travel to the Middle East, especially to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

“Right now it's very important for everyone to maintain restraint so as not to lead to a complete destabilisation of the situation in the region, which doesn't exactly shine with stability and predictability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

