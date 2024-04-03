Tens of thousands vote 'uninstructed' in Wisconsin's Democratic primary in Gaza protest

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

More than 47,000 Democratic voters in Wisconsin voted “uninstructed” in this week's presidential primary to protest against President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza war.

This is more than double the number of votes Mr Biden won over Donald Trump in the Midwestern state in 2020.

The Listen to Wisconsin campaign, which mirrored efforts in Minnesota and Michigan, urged Democrats to challenge the President's support of Israel by showing that he should not take their votes for granted.

“We have blown his last margin of victory out of the water,” Listen to Wisconsin spokeswoman Heba Mohammad said after Tuesday's results.

“He needs to be paying attention and calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire as soon as possible.”

While the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut recorded a lower number of “uncommitted” votes, the percentages were much higher – 11.5 per cent and 14.9 per cent, respectively – compared to Wisconsin's 8 per cent.

Mr Biden already has the requisite delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, but the uncommitted movement has picked up a surprising 26 so far, which could give them a voice at the convention this summer.

The president has faced growing criticism within his own party over his handling of the US response to the war in Gaza, where about 33,000 people have been killed so far, according to local health officials.

Despite Israel being accused of human rights violations including genocide, the US has stood by its long-time ally, attempting to shield it from international censure and continuing to send it weapons and military aid without monitoring their use.

The most recent primaries came after seven aid workers with Washington-based World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli strike while travelling in a convoy through a non-combat zone.

