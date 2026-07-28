Teenager charged with piloting 'mega dinghy' carrying 165 migrants across Channel

A teenager is to face trial after being charged with piloting a “mega dinghy” carrying 165 migrants across the English Channel.

Chan Mathok Atak, 19, from South Sudan, is accused of endangering lives during a journey by sea on July 23.

The number of migrants on board represents the largest number on a single vessel, surpassing the previous record of 128.

Mr Atak denied the charge during a brief appearance at Margate Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The court was told the rigid-hulled inflatable boat left the French coast last Thursday and headed towards Dover with 167 people on board.

The vessel was intercepted by Border Force agents and Mr Atak is alleged to have been one of the two pilots. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on August 24.

A Border Security Command vessel was pictured towing the 13-metre boat, which is about the length of a bus, into Dover.

According to Home Office figures, 366 migrants crossed the Channel in three boats during sunny weather and calm conditions at sea on July 23.

The total number of migrants who have crossed the Channel so far this year has reached 13,350, which is around 45 per cent lower than this time last year.

But while the number of migrants has been falling and represents a victory for the UK government, the average number per boat has been rising.

This has been attributed to the French authorities intercepting boats and disrupting the supply chain for the vessels' components. That has forced smugglers to cram more migrants on to “mega dinghies” to maintain their profits.

The larger volumes have been blamed for deaths as more people cram on to the boats, increasing the risk of suffocation or drowning.

France and Britain signed a £660 million ($891 million) three-year agreement in April to prevent migrants reaching the UK. The agreement, which is now in force, includes stationing riot police on beaches.

Endangering others during a journey by sea to the UK is an offence that came into force in January under new border security legislation.

Two pilots of small boats were the first to be jailed for the crime. Afghan national Mohammad Tajik, 32, was sentenced to two years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday over a dangerous journey on January 17. At the same time, Sudanese national Alnour Ali, 26, was sentenced to 27 months for a crossing on April 9.