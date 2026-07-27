Andy Burnham discusses war and investment with Gulf leaders

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has talked to Gulf leaders in a round of calls, speaking to the rulers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait to offer his new government’s support amid the US-Iran war.

Mr Burnham has yet to outline his government’s foreign policy position, but the fallout of the war is a priority due to its impact on energy and household costs in the UK. Speaking to the four rulers on Sunday evening, he condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf allies but also sought to strengthen defence ties while drumming up investment for the UK.

Manchester connection

President Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations to Mr Burnham during the call on Sunday, Wam reported.

The two leaders reviewed efforts to bolster long-standing ties between their countries during the talks, which came just days after Mr Burnham took power.

The discussion included ideas to “step up collaboration on technology and AI”, a Downing St spokesman said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also described the “incredible impact” of the UAE’s long-standing investment strategy for the city of Manchester, the spokesman added.

Mr Burnham oversaw the roll-out of these investments as mayor of the city for nine years and he shared the desire to “ strengthen trade between the two nations”.

On the US-Iran war, Mr Burnham thanked the UAE for its support of an estimated 200,000 British citizens living there, and its role in facilitating US-Iran negotiations.

Etihad Stadium is the home of Manchester City Football Club, which was acquired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed in 2008. Getty Images Info

US-Iran war

Mr Burnham has inherited the involvement of UK forces in regional self-defence since the start of the US-Iran war. His predecessor Keir Starmer had authorised extensive UK military operations on the ground.

Speaking to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, Mr Burnham said this co-operation was a platform to build on. “Following the successful deployment of the Joint Typhoon Squadron in supporting Qatar’s defence during the conflict, the Prime Minister underlined his interest in strengthening the two nations’ defence partnership,” the statement said.

In the wake of renewed attacks targeting Kuwait, the prime minister reassured Emir Sheikh Meshal.

“The Prime Minister began the call by condemning the recent Iranian strikes on Kuwait and offered the UK's full support against the hostility,” the statement said.

Under Mr Starmer, the UK had allowed the US military to use their bases in the Gulf to defend allies that had come under Iranian attack. It had also agreed with France to establish naval assistance in the Gulf for ships once a ceasefire was in place.

Mr Burnham said he approved of Mr Starmer's decision to give US access to the bases in interviews over the weekend.

The appointment of Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth as the UK’s Defence Envoy to Saudi Arabia, was central to Mr Burnham’s call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth addressing graduates of the RAF Regiment course. Photo: RAF Info

Air Chief Marshal Smyth served as the UK's Air and Space Commander in 2023 where he was responsible for all Royal Air Force operations globally. Saudi Arabia came under attack by the Houthis last week. The Iran-backed militia has blockaded shipping routes through the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

A Franco-British naval assistance mission for the Strait of Hormuz was agreed by dozens of nations but needs a durable ceasefire to deploy.

Hamish Falconer, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and European Relations, said on Monday that this would be done on a “defensive basis” once hostilities in the Strait are deemed to have stopped.

“We’d be making sure in a defensive basis that global shipping can move along the Strait,” he said on Monday. “It is not about getting involved in the wider conflict.

“It would mean we would be doing it in a capacity of reassurance in enabling the global shipping trade which goes through the strait to do so freely to help with demining. It would not be part of the conflict between the US and Iran.”

Israel-Palestine conflict

The Palestinian issue, which risks being overshadowed by conflict in the Gulf, is also important for Mr Burnha. The Labour party lost seats in the 2024 general election and this year's local elections due to frustration over its policy on the conflict.

In their discussions, Mr Burnham and Sheikh Tamim agreed to “work together” towards a two-state solution. Doha’s political support for Hamas made it an important mediator in the negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages trapped in Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza was also part of discussions with the Saudi Crown Prince. Saudi Arabia is also viewed as playing a pivotal role in a possible peace process centred on the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.