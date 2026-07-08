IMO delegations line up to endorse UAE's Hormuz call

A UAE and Singapore-sponsored resolution on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was present at the UN's maritime body on Wednesday.

Delegates at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) said the resolution sent an important signal on the open rules of the global economy and on safety for seafarers as conflict resumes in the shipping lanes of the strait.

The sponsors call for protection of vital shipping lanes, including by upholding and respecting navigational rights and freedoms for commercial ships when transiting through straits used for international navigation. The UN body's leader condemned the resumption of attacks in the strait as a dangerous escalation.

“I condemn the attacks over the past two days against several ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” said Arsenio Dominguez, the IMO's secretary general. “These reckless attacks have again placed innocent seafarers in grave danger. No seafarer should have to risk their life simply for doing their job.

“As long as the safety and security of crews cannot be assured, I urge flag states, ship owners, ship operators and all relevant authorities to avoid exposing seafarers to unnecessary danger by transiting the strait.

“The situation in the region remains volatile. These attacks further intensify the fear, uncertainty and psychological strain already being endured by the nearly 6,000 seafarers who remain stranded on board vessels unable to depart the Gulf safely. I call on all states concerned to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate the situation without delay and facilitate the safe departure of the ships still trapped in the Gulf since the crisis began.”

Addressing the delegates as each side took a position, he added that the safety of seafarers was again in jeopardy. “The situation remains very fluid and, regrettably, yesterday three vessels were hit when transiting the Strait of Hormuz via the southern corridor,” he said.

“Fortunately, no seafarers were injured, but it is a reminder that the risks remain. I reiterate my call to all flag states, ship owners and ship operators to remain cautious, to carry out the relevant risk assessment and not to take decisions which put the lives of seafarers unnecessarily at risk.”

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were praised for showing restraint in maintaining the status quo in the Strait of Malacca.

“The free flow of commerce through international shipping is an essential pillar of global stability and economic well-being,” the Singapore submission said. “Singapore has consistently maintained that disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, and that all states should exercise restraint and avoid actions that risk further escalation.

Vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz. AFP Info

“This same principle applies at sea. Any action that threatens, impedes or disrupts lawful navigation through vital shipping lanes carries consequences far beyond the immediate region concerned. Such disruptions affect supply chains, raise costs for businesses and customers, and impose additional burdens and risks on seafarers, whose safety and welfare must remain at the centre of our considerations.”