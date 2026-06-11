Defence Secretary John Healey resigns over investment plan that makes UK 'less safe'

John Healey has resigned as UK Defence Secretary due to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's inability to provide the funds needed to "defend the country at this time of rising threats".

He told Mr Starmer in his resignation letter that he was left with “no other option” after disagreement over the Defence Investment Plan, which is yet to be published.

He criticised the Prime Minister's inability to provide enough funding to defend Britain and said the proposal for spending that he was given on Monday “falls well short” of what is required. The plan “could make the country less safe”, he warned.

Mr Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are reportedly arguing for a £15 billion package, far short of the £28 billion over the next four years which defence officials have called for.

He wrote: “This new era for defence required further investment through the Defence Investment Plan. The excellent and extensive cross-government work that completed in January – overseen by you, me and the Chancellor – confirmed the scale of the challenge and the rising demands on defence.

“Since then, you have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.”

He said that “demands on defence have increased still further”, pointing to the Iran war, threats from Russia in the High North, and escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

He added: “You know what defence needs.

“You made the argument for this powerfully in your speech at the Munich Security Conference back in February.

“Without a DIP that meets the moment in this way, I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our Forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe.

“After explaining to you that I would not be able to accept a DIP settlement that does not give our Forces the resources they need, I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation as your defence secretary.”

The Government’s Defence Investment Plan, which has been much delayed, is due to be published ahead of the Nato summit in Turkey, which begins on July 7.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Starmer was pressed on whether tax increases would be used to pay for an uplift in defence spending.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “There is still no defence investment plan...

"The reason that he’s dithering is because he doesn’t know where the money is coming from.

“The military is waiting, the bond markets are watching.

“He has only three options: cutting spending, more borrowing, or higher taxes.

“We know that the Chancellor wants to put up tax to pay for it.

“Will the Prime Minister rule out raising taxes?”

Mr Starmer pointed to the Conservatives’ record in office, accusing them of causing “damage to the armed forces”.