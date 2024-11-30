Counting votes for Ireland’s general elections began on Saturday, after exit polls showed an almost even split between the three main parties.

Its main opposition party Sinn Fein is on course to win the popular vote for the second election in a row, holding 21 per cent of first-preference votes, according to the Ipsos B&A Exit Poll. But that is not enough to form a government.

Instead, the two largest parties in Ireland’s current centre-right coalition, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, are expected to return to power with 21 per cent and 19.5 per cent of first-preference votes, according to the same poll. This would make it Fine Gael's fourth consecutive term in office, unprecedented in Irish politics.

Voters also expressed dissatisfaction with the current Prime Minister Simon Harris, and Sinn Fein's leader Mary Lou McDonald's popularity has remained strong, according to the poll. Most voters said they would choose Fianna Fail's leader Michael Martin, as Ireland's new Prime Minister, at 35 per cent, while 34 per cent preferred Ms McDonald. This is double the approval for Mr Harris as the next leader was 17 per cent.

The counting could take days, owing to Ireland’s system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote, where voters indicate their first and subsequent choices for the candidate on the ballot box. The poll suggests that more than three parties may be needed to form a majority. All eyes will then likely turn to the potential search for coalition partners once the final results are announced.

The leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have consistently ruled out entering into a future coalition with left-wing Sinn Fein, which served as the political wing for IRA militants during the Troubles.

Sinn Fein's leader Mary Lou McDonald had pledged a referendum on Irish unity should she be elected prime minister. The party had been polling at 35 per cent just a year ago, and looked set to govern Ireland for the first time, until a string of controversies throttled support.

Ireland has seen a booming economy after it attracted major US tech and pharmaceuticals companies seeking a base in Europe. But Donald Trump’s pledge to cut corporate tax for companies making their products in America threatens Ireland's economic model. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council warned in September that just three US firms paid 43 per cent of corporation tax in 2022.

Concerns around Ireland’s housing and cost of living crisis, anti-immigration sentiment have drawn its electorate away from traditional parties. Elsewhere, the exit poll showed: Social Democrats (5.8 per cent), Labour (5 per cent), Greens (4 per cent), Aontu (3.6 per cent), People Before Profit-Solidarity (3.1 per cent), and Independent Ireland (2.2 per cent). Independents and other candidates were on 14.6 per cent. There is a margin of error of 1.4 per cent.

The war in Gaza also played a role in the run up to the election. Ireland's parties agree on the need for a ceasefire, but some say the government's response has fallen short, particularly after delaying a contentious bill that would effectively ban trade trufrom Israeli-occupied settlements in the West Bank.

Independent Clare Daly, who served as a member of European parliament, is among those who have called for a strong stance against Israel, and is running for a seat in Dublin Central. She and fellow Irish MEP were criticised in Brussels for their position on Ukraine, that was seen as supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Matt Carthy, Sinn Fein's director of elections, told RTE that if Sinn Fein emerges as the largest party it would be a "phenomenal" turnaround after the party's disappointing results in June's local and European elections. The support for Mary Lou McDonald as the next Taoiseach was a "huge vindication" for her.

Fianna Fail deputy leader Jack Chambers cautioned that the "three-way race" was within the margin of error of 1.4 per cent. Mr Chambers told RTE News: "We're clearly in the mix with the other two parties."On the same broadcast, Fine Gael representative Damien English said the result was a "very solid performance" and predicted the party will return 37-38 seats.

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

