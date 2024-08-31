Police launch murder investigation after Dubai chef dies from injuries in London attack

A Dubai chef who was attacked near Notting Hill Carnival has died from his injuries, London's Met Police confirmed on Saturday, as they launched a murder investigation into the attack.

Swedish citizen Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury at the Dr Power restaurant on Queensway, Bayswater, at about 11.30pm on Monday.

He was visiting London on a business trip from the UAE, where he was head chef of the Arts Club Dubai, having previously worked under celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse.

Officers provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived. Mr Imnetu was taken to a west London hospital where he died on Friday.

The Met Police told The National that the attack was now the subject of a murder investigation, and the force has launched further appeals for witnesses.

“Our investigation is well advanced, but we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements,” said Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command.

Police are seeking witnesses from 1pm on Monday, when Mr Imnetu is known to have left the Dover Street Arts Club in Mayfair, and 10.30pm, when he arrived at the Dr Power restaurant.

Customers at the venue tried to stop the attack, Mr Howie said, as he appealed for more witnesses to come forward.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation?” He said the attack happened at around 11.30pm.

“Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack; we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.”

Suspect Omar Wilson, 31, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent – but the offence will be reviewed in light of Mr Imnetu's death, and in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wilson appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will be held in custody until his trial at Southwark Crown Court on 27 September.

Officers plan to be outside the restaurant and in the surrounding area from 9pm on 2 September, one week after the murder, to hand out appeal leaflets and speak to local people.

Tributes pour in for rising star

Tributes poured in online from Dubai for the chef who had previously worked with Marcus Wareing at the Savoy Grill, Gordon Ramsay at The London, and Alain Ducasse at Adour in NYC.

Born in Eritrea and raised in Sweden, he was known by colleagues at the Arts Club to test his recipes on his eight-year-old son.

“Rest in peace beautiful chef,” wrote Australian Michelin-starred chef and cookbook author Greg Maalouf on instagram.

Other celebrity chef tributes came from Julien Royer, owner of the three-Michelin starred Odette in Singapore, and Modern Caribbean chef Jason Howard in London.

The Arts Club said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm Mr Imnetu’s “tragic” death. The chef had joined the Arts Club London in 2011, going on to the be part of the opening of the club’s Dubai outpost in 2020.

“Known for his passion, calm demeanour and kindness, Mussie truly embodied the club’s essence,” the club wrote in a statement.

"Mussie will be dearly missed by the entire The Arts Club team. His legacy will live on through the passion and excellence he instilled in those around him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Dubai residents who had known Mr Imnetu also paid tribute.

“Chef Mussie was one of the most good and calm person(s) I ever met. He would’t hurt a fly,” wrote Dubai-based food entrepreneur Massimo Vidoni on Instagram.

“Dealing with him for the last 4 years was a real pleasure, always had that distinctive class of a great chef. Always positive,” he said.

“Rip Mussie, you will always be remembered, my condolences to the family”.

