New LuLu hypermarket to open in Abu Dhabi's Al Shahama by end of 2027

A new Lulu hypermarket is set to open by the end of 2027 in Abu Dhabi's Al Shahama area.

Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed and LuLu Group chairman Yusuff Ali Musaliam Abdul Kader have signed an agreement to open the sprawling hypermarket, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Friday.

The deal, signed between the owner of Maqam International Holding Company and LuLu Group chairman, will develop a hypermarket of more than 210,000 square feet in the Abu Dhabi community.

The project is likely to open in 2027, coinciding with the UAE's 56th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

The hypermarket will serve residents of Al Shahama and nearby areas. Sunad Real Estate Management, a subsidiary of Maqam International Holding Company, will develop the project, while Benaa Al Mostaqbal Contracting will carry out construction works under the supervision of Bunyan Engineering Consultancy.

Mr Abdul Kader said this project continued LuLu Group's long relationship with Abu Dhabi, which began in 1980. He pointed out that the emirate has played a key role in the group's growth and ongoing success over the years.

LuLu Group has become one of the region's largest retail operators since starting in Abu Dhabi over forty years ago. Al Shahama's hypermarket strengthens this connection by bringing a major store to a growing residential area before an important national event.