UAE's Riyan Malhan wins historic Youth Olympic Games badminton gold

Riyan Malhan made history for the UAE by winning the first gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Dakar on Thursday.

The national badminton team member defeated France's Mady Sow 2-0 in the boys' singles final at the fourth Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, securing a landmark achievement for UAE sport.

Riyan's win is the UAE's second medal in Youth Olympic Games history. The first came in 2018, when showjumper Omar Al Marzooqi claimed silver at the Buenos Aires Games, news agency Wam said.

The 16 year old's victory marks a new chapter for badminton in the UAE and adds to the country's growing Olympic legacy.

Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE ambassador to Senegal, and Mohammed bin Darwish, executive director of the UAE Olympic Committee, attended the medal ceremony.

The Youth Olympic Games, organised by the International Olympic Committee, is a multi-sport event for athletes aged 15 to 18. Running from October 31 to November 13, this year's edition is being held across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly in Senegal – marking the first time an Olympic event has been hosted on the African continent.

Around 2,700 young athletes from more than 200 nations, alongside a refugee team, are competing across 25 sports.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, attended the opening ceremony at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio.

Dr Al Falasi said the UAE's participation offers young athletes valuable international competitive experience, allowing them to assess their technical and physical performance and identify areas for development ahead of future competitions.

The UAE is participating with 12 athletes – seven male and five female – competing across nine sports.