UAE introduces new benefits to protect organ donors and their families from financial burdens

Organ donors in the UAE will be entitled to comprehensive medical and insurance coverage under a new ministerial decision aimed at ensuring that those who give organs to save lives do not suffer financial losses or face unnecessary burdens.

Ministerial Decision No. 91 of 2026, issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, also provides for support for organ donors who need to take time off work while recovering, alongside assistance with travel, accommodation and home care.

Under the principle of “financial neutrality”, the decision seeks to ensure that donors and their families do not suffer financial losses or incur expenses as a result of donation. Healthcare coverage must also be maintained for medical conditions arising from the donation process.

However, the legislation makes clear that the benefits must not constitute payment for donated organs or tissues. It explicitly prohibits any form of assistance that could raise concerns about organ trafficking or be interpreted as remuneration for donation.

The decision builds on Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2023 concerning organ and tissue donation and transplantation and is intended to ensure that practical concerns do not prevent people from making a voluntary and informed decision to donate.

'Significant milestone'

Dr Bashir Sankari, transplant director of the Urology Department at the Integrated Surgical Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, told The National the legislation represents an important development for organ donation in the country.

“This ministerial decree marks a significant milestone in advancing organ donation in the UAE and reinforces the country's commitment to supporting donors and their families,” he said.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed 1,214 organ transplants since launching its transplant programme in 2017, including 200 in 2026.

Dr Sankari said the growing number of procedures demonstrates the importance of strengthening the country's organ donation system. He said the new measures could help address some of the concerns faced by potential donors and their families.

“By alleviating the financial and logistical burdens associated with organ donation, the decree removes barriers and provides much-needed reassurance to donors and their families,” he said.

“This support is particularly important in recognising the generosity of those who choose to give others a second chance at life, while ensuring that practical considerations do not stand in the way of this life-changing decision.”

The decision also calls on charitable and humanitarian organisations, health authorities, insurance schemes, community organisations and entities involved in corporate social responsibility to contribute to programmes supporting donors and their families.

The National Centre for Regulation of Human Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation will oversee the development of programmes and implementing procedures in co-ordination with the relevant authorities.

Support will be assessed according to individual circumstances, with priority cases identified and medical and ethical requirements continuing to apply.

Family support

The decision also extends eligibility to families of deceased donors, who may benefit from psychological and social support programmes, while donors and their relatives may receive certificates of appreciation, honorary medals and official letters of thanks recognising their contributions.

For families whose relatives have donated organs after death, the framework recognises the importance of emotional support alongside practical assistance.

Dr Sankari said the legislation will help build on the progress already made in transplantation in the UAE.

“This decree represents another important step in building on the momentum, encouraging greater participation in organ donation and ultimately offering renewed hope to more patients awaiting organ transplants.”