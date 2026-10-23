Russia and Ukraine exchange 540 captives after latest UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine agreed to release 540 captives following a new round of UAE-led mediation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

Each side agreed to exchange 270 captives, the ministry said. This brings the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through the Emirates' efforts to 8,537.

The ministry thanked both countries for co-operating with the UAE as a trusted international mediator and for appreciating its commitment to supporting work to resolve the crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared several photos of the released detainees and wrote: "National Guard members, including Azov warriors, border guards, warriors of the Territorial Defense Forces, the Navy, the Land Forces, the Airborne Assault Forces, and the State Special Transport Service, as well as nine civilians, are returning home. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022."

He added: "We remember one and all and continue searching for everyone. I thank everyone who works to make these exchanges possible."

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after a swap Show caption: Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after a swap

This is the 27th detainee exchange between Russia and Ukraine through UAE-led talks.

The ministry said the Emirates would continue to support initiatives for a peaceful resolution to the war and to address the humanitarian impact on refugees and prisoners.

The two countries last exchanged captives in August, when 206 were released.