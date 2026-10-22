Sheikh Abdullah discusses regional security with Cypriot Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke with his Cypriot counterpart on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and the deteriorating security situation across the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah held the phone call with Dr Constantinos Kombos, Cyprus's Minister of Foreign Affairs, covering issues affecting both nations and the wider region, state news agency Wam reported.

The two ministers reviewed the current state of strategic relations between the UAE and Cyprus, exploring avenues to strengthen co-operation in ways that would serve the mutual interests of both countries. The discussion underscored the importance of both nations deepening their bilateral ties.