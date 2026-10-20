President Sheikh Mohamed and France's Macron tour Abu Dhabi defence companies

President Sheikh Mohamed and Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday toured companies operated by the UAE's largest defence group as part of the French President's official visit to the Gulf.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron inspected advanced manufacturing sites at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi.

The companies included Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments, EPI, Halcon and Powertech, all high-tech entities which form part of the Edge Group.

The two leaders were briefed on the industrial park's key role in supporting domestic, regional and international companies.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron also witnessed the exchange of a strategic defence partnership framework between the UAE and France.

The framework was exchanged between Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Catherine Vautrin, France's Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs.

Sheikh Mohamed later bade farewell to Mr Macron as he concluded the UAE leg of his Gulf visit, which began in Kuwait on Monday.

The French leader arrived in Bahrain after concluding the UAE leg of his tour and is to also travel to Qatar.

Advancing ties

The UAE and France signed deals in energy, artificial intelligence and advanced technology as part of Mr Macron's official visit.

The preliminary agreements were signed in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Mr Macron in the UAE capital.

Three deals focusing on AI and advanced technology were signed with French start-up AMI Labs to strengthen research and technological co-operation, and explore new applications across several fields, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.