President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with senior Uzbek official in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks in Abu Dhabi with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, aimed at further advancing ties between the nations.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Mirziyoyeva explored ways to expand co-operation in support of shared development goals, during the meeting on Saturday.

Ms Mirziyoyeva is a prominent voice in the Uzbek government, delivering the country's address at the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

She stressed the need for the UN to work more effectively and closely with Central Asia, stating that Uzbekistan was committed to peace and global co-operation.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and various officials.

Robust relations

The UAE has sought to bolster relations in recent years with Uzbekistan, which is known for its its Islamic architectural landmarks and its location on the historic Silk Road trade route.

In June 2022, the countries signed an agreement to co-operate on government modernisation, with a focus on 10 sectors to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The move expanded a similar agreement made in 2019. Areas of co-operation were updated to include the financial sector; education; the economy; government leadership; food security and agriculture, and ports and customs.

In September 2024, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, made an official visit to Uzbekistan.

In January 2025, Sheikh Mohamed and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, oversaw the signing of a declaration formalising a strategic partnership between the nations.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways launched daily direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent last month, marking the UAE national airline's first route to Uzbekistan.

The inaugural service was sold out, said the airline, which is looking to tap into growing demand for travel between the countries.