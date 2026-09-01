Christmas starts in September for Filipinos as expats in UAE miss 'ber-month' magic

For most people in the UAE, September means summer is winding down but for Filipinos it's the most wonderful time of the year - the start of Christmas celebrations.

The festive season endures throughout the ‘ber months’- September, October, November and December. In the Philippines. Christmas songs start playing on the radio, decorations appear in malls and shops, and households start preparing for the festivities.

“As soon as the months ending in 'ber' roll in, Christmas automatically begins in the Philippines,” said Ronn Unsay, a long-time UAE resident and project manager for a telecoms company.

“Back home, that means carols being played at stores, fairy lights are put up and Christmas trees will be out.”

It is routine for Filipinos, even if it can seem surprisingly early to others. For expats in the UAE, September can bring back memories of what Christmas feels like back home.

Alyssa Marie Santiago, who has lived in the UAE since 2022, said Filipino households start putting up decorations as early as September, even in Dubai.

“The Filipino community here in Dubai also makes an effort to celebrate,” she said. “There are Christmas gatherings, parties and events, and we try our best to bring that same spirit here.”

She explained how Filipinos usually gather at someone's house to celebrate, play party games and indulge in plenty of food.

For Filipinos in the UAE, the prolonged Christmas season is marked by gatherings, parties, decorations and food. Photo: Annabelle Astill Show caption: For Filipinos in the UAE, the prolonged Christmas season is …

But it is not quite the same as being in the Philippines, she said. “Back home, the atmosphere is infectious,” she added. “There are decorations on the streets, Christmas songs heard from some corner and, most importantly, families are all together.”

That sense of Christmas being everywhere is something Annabelle Astill remembers well from growing up in the Philippines.

Ms Astill, who has been a UAE resident for 13 years, recalls homes putting up parols, the colourful Filipino Christmas lanterns. Christmas music would be played loudly in households.

As children, Ms Astill and her friends would go from house to house, singing carols. If a neighbour gave them money, they would sing, “Thank you, thank you, ang babait ninyo,” in gratitude for the kindness.

Christmas also features 'Simbang Gabi', the nine Masses held from December 16 to Christmas Eve. Ms Astill remembers attending as a child, believing that completing all nine would make a wish come true. “I still believe in it even now that I am older.”

She cooks up a storm in her kitchen during her celebration here in the UAE. Noodles, spaghetti, ham and fruit salad are staples for her party. “A few days before the Christmas party, preparations are already under way,” she said. “I used to host big Christmas parties with my Filipino friends, and we would plan everything in advance - the food, the games, and how much everyone would contribute, especially for the Secret Santa. On the day of the party, we would have our gift exchange because, for us, it’s not really a Christmas party without exchanging gifts!”

Christmas starts in September for Filipinos; expats in UAE miss 'ber-month' magic. Photo: Annabelle Astill Show caption: Christmas starts in September for Filipinos; expats in UAE m…

But she fondly remembers the warm treats sold outside the church - puto bumbong and bibingka - and Noche Buena, which is a feast held on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day back home featured another familiar ritual. Children dressed in their new clothes and went visiting relatives, friends, neighbours and godparents. They would do 'mano', placing an elder's hand on their forehead as a sign of respect, and receive money in return.

Mr Unsay remembers another reason why the festive season was especially welcome. “There’s nothing like Christmas in the Philippines, that’s for sure,” he said. “Aside from the festive spirit, it also means cooler winds - but in this age of climate change, that might not be the case any more.”

Then came the financial boost.

In the Philippines, employees receive an extra month's pay each year, with that 13th-month salary being paid in November, helping families to shop for Christmas.

“We get 13th month pay in November - and then a Christmas bonus in December,” Mr Unsay said. “And then we have families from abroad coming home, bringing presents for all. So, you see, with all these perks who wouldn’t love the -ber season?”

For Filipinos in the UAE, the season is marked in smaller ways too - gatherings, parties, decorations at home and food. Photo: Annabelle Astill Show caption: For Filipinos in the UAE, the season is marked in smaller wa…

Mary Grace Guino, who lived in the UAE for 18 years, is now in the Philippines and experiencing the start of the Filipino Christmas season first-hand.

She spotted Christmas displays at several malls in late August, including Mall of Asia on August 27 and another in Pasay City a couple of days later.

“I know that is weird for other nationalities, too early to put up Christmas displays,” Ms Guino said. “But being here in the Philippines at this time of the year proves this is a tradition we care so much about. It gives me joy, as I know how fun Christmas in the Philippines is. You get excited when you see the displays.”

Ms Astill has also had to explain the whole “ber months” concept. She is married to a non-Filipino and remembers putting up Christmas decorations on September 1 during their first year together. She still recalls the look of surprise on his face.

These days, she waits a little longer because her son enjoys Halloween. Their Christmas decorations usually go up in the first week of November.

“I let my son have his Halloween first and as soon as that is over, we go straight into Christmas mode!”

For Filipinos in the UAE, the season is marked in smaller ways - Christmas gatherings, parties, decorations and food.

But homesickness tends to creep in when the calendar reaches September and the familiar songs start playing.

As Mr Unsay puts it: “There’s nothing like Christmas in the Philippines, that’s for sure.”

And if iconic singer Jose Mari Chan starts playing somewhere nearby, Filipinos in the UAE will know exactly what month it is.