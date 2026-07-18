UAE condemns further Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

The UAE on Saturday condemned the attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability”, state news agency Wam reported.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and support for all measures aimed at defending their security and stability.

Kuwait said Iran had struck another of its power and water plants on Saturday, leading to the deactivation of several power generation units, a day after a similar attack.

Meanwhile, Jordan's state news agency said the kingdom's armed forces had intercepted and shot down four drones that entered its airspace in the past 24 hours.

Bahrain’s military said it had also intercepted several Iranian attacks.

“Bahrain Defence Force's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a number of the Iranian aerial attacks launched today,” the military said on Saturday.

The Iranian army said it had struck US military targets in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in response to attacks by American forces.