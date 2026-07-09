'Promising' new blood test could boost early detection for testicular cancer

A blood test to detect the most common form of testicular cancer could improve outcomes for young men and even avoid some unnecessary surgeries, doctors said.

Researchers at the US Mayo Clinic devised a new test to detect germ cell tumours that typically remain undetected in a standard blood test.

Although still in development, the test shows early signs that it could be used by doctors not only to detect cancer earlier but also to determine the type of cancer and the most suitable treatment.

Tumour markers found in the blood help doctors spot testicular cancer, but some abnormal growths produce insufficient indicators, allowing cancers to go undetected.

To resolve this problem, researchers developed a method to analyse thousands of immune system signals at once in a GCT-iSIGN test.

In a study of 427 blood samples, the test identified 93 per cent of individuals who had germ cell tumours and correctly ruled out cancer in 99 per cent of those who did not. It also detected 23 of 24 cases that standard blood tests missed altogether.

“When standard blood markers are negative, diagnosis and treatment planning can be delayed,” said Dr Divyanshu Dubey, senior and corresponding author of the study and a professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic.

“Our findings show a promising path towards a more sensitive blood test approach, but additional studies are needed before it can be used routinely in patient care.”

Cancer type

A second test developed by the same scientists, called Sem-iSIGN, can distinguish between two main types of testicular cancer.

As each type of cancer usually requires a different treatment approach, understanding the specifics of a tumour could also drive up early detection and survival rates.

The test uses immune profiling to identify specific biomarkers associated with testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer if caught early, and often affects adolescents and young men.

Despite the rarity of the disease in the UAE, it accounts for around one per cent of all male cancers, but is the most common malignancy in men aged 15 to 40.

That means testicular cancer is often aggressive and life-threatening if untreated, placing further emphasis on the importance of early detection.

Dr Abdul Rahman El Kinge, a consultant in medical oncology at NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah, said tests were important as many young men ignore the signs or are embarrassed about seeking help.

“A more sensitive blood test could be an important advance in the diagnosis of testicular cancer,” he added.

“For doctors, it may help detect cancers that current blood tests miss, allowing treatment decisions to be made sooner and with greater confidence, especially since treatment often proceeds directly to surgery without a pre-operative biopsy when the diagnosis is strongly suspected.

“For patients, this could reduce uncertainty, shorten the time to diagnosis, and potentially improve outcomes.

“However, it is important to remember that this test is still in the research stage and requires further studies before it becomes part of routine clinical practice.”

Dr El Kinge said the best protection is still early medical attention for any testicular lump or change, as early diagnosis continues to offer cure rates exceeding 95 per cent for most patients.

Self-examination remains the most crucial aspect of early detection. Unlike for cancers of the breast or colon, there are generally no routine screening guidelines for asymptomatic men.

Delayed treatment

On average, men delay seeking medical advice for around five months after a lump or swelling first appears, doctors said.

Biopsies can risk spreading cancer cells further, so a diagnosis is usually confirmed with an ultrasound. However, definitive confirmation is often obtained by surgical removal of the swollen testicle.

Men who had an undescended testicle at birth, who previously had testicular cancer, or who have a close family member with the disease, are at higher risk.

“In the UAE, where a large proportion of the population is young and active, awareness is important,” said Dr El Kinge.

“Men should become familiar with how their testicles normally feel so they can notice any changes early.