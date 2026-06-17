Abu Dhabi administers pioneering breast cancer drug to patient in world first

A leading Abu Dhabi health centre has become the first in the world to administer a cutting-edge treatment for advanced breast cancer, in the latest medical milestone for the emirate.

Burjeel Cancer Institute broke new ground by administering Camizestrant to a female patient in her 40s, with the support of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health.

The next-generation drug aims to deliver earlier, targeted treatment in cases where the disease has proven resistant to conventional hormone therapy.

The patient in Abu Dhabi was found to have a gene mutation – called ESR1 – which may have reduced the efficacy of her treatment and allowed the cancer to progress. Health officials said Camizestrant can be used in such instances to help control cancers for longer, delay their advancement and preserve quality of life.

Breast cancer remains the most common kind among women worldwide and the leading cause of premature death, with annual cases expected to rise from 2.3 million in 2023 to more than 3.5 million by 2050.

The Emirates Drugs Establishment (EDE) announced last week that it had approved the use of the drug developed by AstraZeneca following clinical trials.

A global study showed that switching patients with an ESR1 mutation to Camizestrant reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 56 per cent compared with continuing conventional endocrine therapy.

The mutation was detected through ctDNA monitoring, which involves testing blood samples to track DNA released by tumours.

Embracing medical innovation

Humaid Al Shamsi, chief executive officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute. Photo: Burjeel Medical City Info

Humaid Al Shamsi, chief executive of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said the pioneering treatment was a significant step forward in the fight against breast cancer.

“We are proud that Burjeel Cancer Institute has become the first centre in the world to treat a patient with this innovative therapy,” he said.

“This milestone reflects Burjeel Cancer Institute’s vision of integrating advanced molecular diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated analytical technologies into the patient care pathway, enabling more personalised and precise treatment decisions tailored to the biological characteristics of each case.

“This achievement is not simply about introducing a new drug, it represents the adoption of a comprehensive precision oncology model built on continuous molecular monitoring.

“Through ctDNA testing, we are now able to detect endocrine therapy resistance at a very early stage and intervene before any radiological or clinical signs of disease progression emerge, giving patients a greater opportunity to control their disease while preserving their quality of life.”

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health, said the achievement was in line with Abu Dhabi's ambitious healthcare vision.

“The future of healthcare is not defined by treating disease, but by how early we can identify change and intervene before a patient’s condition progresses,” she said.

“Enabling the first global administration of Camizestrant in a clinical setting reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of building one of the world’s most intelligent and advanced healthcare systems, founded on prevention, early detection and timely intervention.

“By accelerating responsible access to advanced therapies with tangible impact at the right time, Abu Dhabi is enabling precision medicine and more personalised care, improving patient outcomes and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for healthcare.”

Centre of excellence

The Burjeel Cancer Institute opened its doors in July 2004 with a mission to deliver same-day check-ups for drop-in patients and to provide free consultations, regardless of insurance status.

It features a dedicated breast cancer unit, private chemotherapy suites and a number of speciality clinics set across four floors.

It aims to embrace cutting-edge techniques to deliver targeted therapy, precision medicine, radiation therapy and harness AI in cancer diagnosis.