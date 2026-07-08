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Residents are encouraged to report unlawful trading practices to the authorities Photo: Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Residents are encouraged to report unlawful trading practices to the authorities Photo: Abu Dhabi City Municipality

Awareness campaign takes aim at illegal street trading in Abu Dhabi

Public urged not to buy from unlicensed vendors

The National

July 08, 2026

Abu Dhabi Municipality has launched a campaign to tackle illegal street trading and the sale of goods without licences across the city.

Inspectors carried out checks in residential and commercial areas of the UAE capital to remind traders they must obtain the necessary licences and sell only from authorised locations.

The municipality said the campaign was intended to reduce informal trading in public spaces and encourage residents to buy from licensed retailers, which helps to ensure products meet safety and quality standards.

People are also encouraged to report unlicensed street sellers and other informal trading practices to the authorities.

The campaign includes workshops for traders and members of the public that explain the rules governing the sale of goods and the licensing process. It is part of the municipality's wider efforts to regulate commercial activity, protect public health and maintain the appearance of neighbourhoods and public spaces.

Updated: July 08, 2026, 9:53 AM
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