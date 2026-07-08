Awareness campaign takes aim at illegal street trading in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Municipality has launched a campaign to tackle illegal street trading and the sale of goods without licences across the city.

Inspectors carried out checks in residential and commercial areas of the UAE capital to remind traders they must obtain the necessary licences and sell only from authorised locations.

The municipality said the campaign was intended to reduce informal trading in public spaces and encourage residents to buy from licensed retailers, which helps to ensure products meet safety and quality standards.

People are also encouraged to report unlicensed street sellers and other informal trading practices to the authorities.

The campaign includes workshops for traders and members of the public that explain the rules governing the sale of goods and the licensing process. It is part of the municipality's wider efforts to regulate commercial activity, protect public health and maintain the appearance of neighbourhoods and public spaces.