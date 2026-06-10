Sheikh Abdullah discusses Iranian attacks on UAE with Swedish Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the “repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones”, state news agency Wam reported.

They explored the implications of the attacks on regional and international peace and security, as well as on international maritime navigation, energy supplies and the global economy, Wam added.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ms Stenergard reviewed the “importance of strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security, stability, and sustainable peace in the region and around the world”.

They also discussed the strong ties between their nations and ways to develop them further.