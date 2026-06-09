Dubai's emergency response centre delivered another 60 tonnes of aid to support the continuing emergency response efforts to the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Dubai Humanitarian delivered critical humanitarian and medical aid from the UN Humanitarian Response Depot, the World Health Organisation and Unicef through Uganda, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The aid, ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was the second load sent from Dubai in consecutive days, after the emergency response centre delivered 20 tonnes of critical medical aid on Monday.

"This is the second airlift we facilitate within a week in response to the Ebola outbreak, which reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian action and standing by those in need wherever they may be," said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive and board member of Dubai Humanitarian.

"Through this operation, we are bringing together multiple members and partners of the Dubai Humanitarian community, reinforcing a multi-partnership model of coordination in logistics, expertise, and resources to enable faster and more effective humanitarian response.”

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo ⁠strain of Ebola was announced on May 15, although officials ​have ⁠since said it ‌went undetected for weeks, complicating efforts to bring it under ​control.

There were 550 confirmed ⁠cases of Ebola, including 101 deaths, according to the latest figures from the WHO, as well as 94 suspected cases.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, previously warned that continuing conflict in the DRC is hampering the Ebola outbreak response.

A protester was killed on Tuesday at a rally linked to Ebola in Kenya, according to witnesses.

The operation reflected the growing strategic co-operation between Dubai Humanitarian and the European Union, following an administrative arrangement signed between both entities last year, he added.

“International co-operation is essential to responding to the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and across the region," said said Maciej Popowski, director general for the European Union’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

"I welcome Dubai Humanitarian’s swift mobilisation to deliver relief supplies to eastern DRC at this critical moment. The EU stands in solidarity with all affected communities and remains firmly committed to supporting efforts to contain the virus and save lives."