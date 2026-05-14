President Sheikh Mohamed and Syria's Al Shara discuss economic ties in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara discussed efforts to bolster economic and investment ties in a phone call on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed developments in the Iran war and their implications for regional and international peace and security.

The talks came after the conclusion of the inaugural UAE-Syria Investment Forum in Damascus, which helped set the stage for expanded collaboration between the nations.

The forum, held from Sunday to Tuesday, brought together ministers, senior officials and business leaders from the UAE and Syria, with more than 120 Emirati companies and institutions represented.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, who met Mr Shara during the key event, underlined the key role of private sector partnerships in driving growth.

He said bilateral non-oil trade reached $1.4 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 130 per cent on the previous year.

Investment opportunities in “industry, agriculture, renewable energy, the digital economy and logistics” could help integrate Syrian businesses more closely into regional and global markets, he added.

On Tuesday, Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar outlined plans to invest as much as $18 billion in Syria in varied projects.

The Dubai businessman is assessing projects worth between $5 billion and $7 billion on the Syrian coast and up to $11 billion in Damascus and its surroundings.

The construction of projects in Syria may start within six months in collaboration with Syrian investors, Sky News Arabia reported on Tuesday, quoting Mr Alabbar.

Boosting relations

Meanwhile, the call between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara was further demonstration of growing relations between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted Mr Al Shara in Abu Dhabi last month for high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

In those discussions, the two sides also explored joint action to spur growth in the economic and development sectors.