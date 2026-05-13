President Sheikh Mohamed receives Crown Prince of Ajman in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE President discussed the UAE's security and prosperity, as well as exchanging greetings with fellow sheikhs and guests at a majlis, state news agency Wam reported.

Among those in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.