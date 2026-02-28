UAE fuel prices set to rise in March

Fuel prices are set to increase in March in line with global oil prices, authorities announced on Saturday.

How much will fuel cost in March?

Super 98: Dh2.59, up from Dh2.45 in February

Special 95: Dh2.48, up from Dh2.33 in February

E-Plus 91: Dh2.40, up from Dh2.26 in February

Diesel: Dh2.72, up from Dh2.52 in February

The cost of filling up in the UAE has been tied to the global oil market since 2015, when deregulation was introduced.

Factors impacting fluctuations in prices paid at the pumps include global economic uncertainty and regional conflict such as air strikes between Israel and Iran.

In late January, oil prices experienced their biggest monthly gain in years due to the threat of US strikes on Iran. With the escalation of hostilities in the region, more increases are possible in the months ahead.

US ​President ⁠Donald Trump ⁠said ​on Saturday ⁠that the United States ⁠had begun "major combat ​operations" ⁠in ‌Iran.

"Our ​objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the ​Iranian ‌regime," ⁠Mr Trump said ​in a ​video ‌shared ⁠on social ⁠media.