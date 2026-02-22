UAE braced for more fog next week after weekend weather warning

UAE motorists are being urged to take care on the roads, with more early-morning fog expected to roll in over the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology said foggy conditions are expected to persist from Monday until at least Thursday.

The forecast comes after dense fog shrouded skies in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the past two weeks.

Heavy fog which blanketed much of the Emirates on February 10 and 11 caused severe disruption, doubling travel times for some commuters and leading to a spate of flight cancellations.

Parts of Abu Dhabi were hit by isolated spells of fog this week, including on Saturday, when the NCM warned of the threat of zero disability in worst-hit areas.

Heavy fog descends over the Sands district of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The NCM said fog or mist would form over some coastal and internal areas until at least Thursday.

Storm Centre – a popular online UAE weather tracking platform – said thick fog was expected over parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

It advised motorists to exercise caution if travelling during bouts of poor visibility, in a message on its social media account.

Slow down and stay safe

Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police reduces speed limits to 80kph on the emirate's roads during adverse weather, including fog.

The temporary speed limits are posted on electronic road signs, while the force also regularly sends out alerts to mobile phones to advise of the changes.

Drivers face fines if they fail to abide by the variable speed limits, which are lifted when hazardous conditions ease.