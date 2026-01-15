Parkonic has introduced a new monthly fee for residents of Discovery Gardens to park a second vehicle outside their homes. Pawan Singh / The National
Residents asked to pay Dh945 a month for parking second car in Dubai's Discovery Gardens

New charges came into effect on Thursday

January 15, 2026

Residents of a community known for affordable living in Dubai are now being asked to pay close to Dh1,000 ($272) a month to park a second car outside their homes.

Paid parking came into effect in Discovery Gardens on Thursday. The company introducing the new parking system in the area, considered one of Dubai's less expensive communities, allows residents one free parking permit per property.

A second car will cost residents Dh945 each month to park permanently within the community boundaries. The move has been made to deal with increasing volume of vehicles in Discovery Gardens, Parkonic's website says.

Issues that led to the introduction of paid parking, the website says, include long-term vehicle storage on public roads, illegal and improper parking, difficulty for residents and visitors to find available spaces, and traffic-flow issues within the community.

