Schools consider plan to finish 30 minutes earlier on Fridays as prayer times are brought forward

Schools in the UAE are considering plans to finish half an hour earlier on Fridays to accommodate a change to prayer times.

It was announced this week that Friday prayers in the UAE are to be brought forward from 1.15pm to 12.45pm from the beginning of 2026.

The National spoke to senior education figures at schools in Dubai who said they were in communication with the emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority. It has sent a questionnaire to schools asking for their thoughts about ending Friday lessons at 11.30am rather than 12pm.

The KHDA and Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge said they had yet to receive updates about whether lessons would have to end 30 minutes earlier on Fridays from next year.

One senior education figure in Dubai said schools supported and understood the importance of prayer times.

"The main challenge is making changes mid-year when plans have been developed and timetables set," they said. "We will now have to review these and communicate with parents our intentions. Currently, the KHDA is asking schools about the Friday finish time moving from 12 noon to 11.30am."

They said changing lesson times on Fridays would require schools to review contracts with bus and catering companies, whiles some pupils may have less time to do their courses that previous classes.

"The pressure on parents is also great, especially if you want to have the time to pray on a Friday," they added. "Getting to and from schools with the current heavy traffic in Dubai is a challenge and this will make things even more difficult."

