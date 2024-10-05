Emirates bans pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights

Emirates Airline on Friday announced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies being carried on all of its flights

The Dubai-based airline said the decision applied to checked-in and cabin baggage. It told passengers that the prohibited items would be confiscated by Dubai Police if found in hand luggage or checked baggage.

The move comes after dozens of people were killed and thousands more injured after hand-held communications devices rigged with explosives used by Hezbollah blew up across Lebanon in a series of incidents in September.

The simultaneous explosions of pagers, commonly used by members of the Iran-backed group to avoid surveillance, has been blamed on Israel by Hezbollah and Lebanese politicians.

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority announced that travellers are no longer permitted to take these devices on flights.

Qatar Airways also confirmed a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on all of its flights between Doha and Beirut last month.

“The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice,” it said.

A number of airlines in the Middle East have suspended flights to Beirut given rising regional unrest.

Emirates flights to and from the Lebanese capital remain cancelled up to and including October 15.

“Customers transiting through Dubai with the final destination of Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” Emirates states on its website.

