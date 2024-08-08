A Closer Look: Market mayhem

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> Global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/08/06/stock-market-crash-japan-asia/" target="_blank">financial markets plunged</a> on Monday, after poor economic data from the US the previous Friday raised concerns of a recessionary hard landing for the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/12/27/the-us-economy-in-2024-a-soft-landing-and-a-presidency-at-stake/" target="_blank"> American economy</a>. The VIX, which measures stock market volatility and is also known as 'the fear gauge', rose to the highest level since March 2020 and many began accusing the Federal Reserve of leaving it too late to cut interest rates to support the US economy. Here, host Greg Tanner speaks to <i>The National's </i>Salim Essaid about whether the fears are overblown. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/08/us-recession-fears-are-overblown-experts-say/" target="_blank"><b>US recession fears are overblown, experts say</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/08/06/the-white-knuckle-ride-of-global-stocks-and-what-comes-next/" target="_blank"><b>The white-knuckle ride of global stocks and what comes next</b></a>