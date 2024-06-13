Sheikh Khaled approves Dh3.3bn in housing support for Emiratis

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Thursday approved more than Dh3.3 billion in housing aid to boost the living standards of Emiratis in the capital.

The housing and benefits package has been distributed among 2,015 citizens to coincide with the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations.

The financial assistance includes housing loans valued at more than Dh3 billion for 1,766 Emiratis, including 782 loans to purchase residential units in the Balghaiylam residential project.

Senior citizens with low incomes and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments, amounting to more than Dh262 million.

This initiative benefitted 249 citizens in Abu Dhabi.

The housing aid was delivered under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“The distribution of this package highlights our wise leadership’s continued dedication to improving the welfare of our citizens and their families and nurturing familial and social cohesion within the emirate while advancing its comprehensive development,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Housing support drive

More than Dh152 billion in housing support has been disbursed since the establishment of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in 2012.

In April, Sheikh Khaled approved a Dh2.18 billion housing package for 1,502 citizens to mark Eid Al Fitr.

In May, Sheikh Khaled inaugurated phase one of the Dh3.1 billion North Bani Yas housing project for UAE citizens.

Spanning 3.1 square kilometres, the development comprises 1,365 villas that feature modern designs infused with Emirati heritage. Built on 1,080-square-metre plots, the villas will have five or six-bedroom options.

The development will also feature 17 parks and recreational areas, a school, five commercial complexes, 15.5km of bicycle paths and nearly 90km of pedestrian walkways.

It will be part of the Dh9.3 billion residential project that has been named Al Mizn Neighbourhood by Sheikh Khaled. It will comprise 3,453 villas and cover 9.06 square kilometres.

The UAE this week announced Dh1.68 billion in housing support for Emiratis.

The funding, which will be delivered under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, was confirmed by the UAE Cabinet, which met on Monday.

Authorities granted applications made by Emiratis for the construction of 2,160 houses in June.

