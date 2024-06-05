Sheikh Mohamed hails climate champions on World Environment Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has praised the efforts of a group of climate leaders and entrepreneurs in helping the UAE work towards a more sustainable and greener future.

The group presented their green initiatives to the President, during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

“On World Environment Day, the UAE celebrates the contributions of all those who champion environmental protection and strive to achieve collective progress in this field,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“Through dialogue and collaboration, the UAE will continue to serve as a global convener for sustainability solutions in pursuit of a better future for all.”

He emphasised the need to empower individuals and local communities to design tools and methods that will help governments around the world advance efforts in protecting the environment.

“Preserving the environment and its resources is a collective responsibility, both at the community level and globally,” he added.

On World Environment Day, the UAE celebrates the contributions of all those who champion environmental protection and strive to achieve collective progress in this field. I was pleased to meet with entrepreneurs, environmental leaders, and youth as they presented pioneering green… pic.twitter.com/SJ2XUaaDTm — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 5, 2024

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the continuing efforts alongside global partners to achieve the goals of the milestone UAE Consensus, adopted at the Cop28 climate change conference in Dubai last year, which will see the world transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

In May, the President recognised climate advocates who provided expertise and advice to help the UAE host Cop28.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has reiterated the country's “commitment to implementing policies and plans” to protect the environment from future challenges.

In a social media post, he renewed the call to global partners to come together to implement the historic UAE Consensus, and urged youths to step up efforts to drive climate action.

Sustainability of the environment is crucial to enhance development and guarantee progress, Sheikh Mohammed added.

