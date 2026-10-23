Lebanese and British troops conclude three-week joint exercise with mock helicopter assault

Lebanese and British troops have concluded a three-week joint exercise in Lebanon aimed at enhancing co-operation between the two militaries.

Operation Pegasus Cedar 2026 was held at a pivotal time for the Lebanese Armed Forces, which have been given the formidable challenge of disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah and extending state control across the country. The task has been made more difficult by Israel’s occupation of parts of southern Lebanon and its bombardment of the country.

British army commander Lt Col Alex Phillips said the exercise was an opportunity for the two militaries to learn from each other. The National was granted access to the drills, which took place at Hammana Barracks, east of Beirut.

“It's incredibly important to build our relationship of mutual support and to develop our professionalism as militaries in the region,” he told reporters.

Soldiers from Lebanon's elite Air Assault Regiment and the UK's 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, trained together over three weeks of drills. Six other countries, including the US, Qatar and Jordan, were also involved.

It culminated in a mock assault, with LAF helicopters swooping through the valley before placing British and Lebanese soldiers on the roof of a building to launch attacks. Observers included LAF Chief of Staff Maj Gen Hassan Audi, the army's second most senior officer.

The British contingent is normally based at Dhekelia Garrison in Cyprus. The exercise built on a joint drill held in September 2023, which was described as the largest exercise involving UK and Lebanese troops.

The latest exercise was the first joint drill between the countries to take place since Israel launched its war on Gaza, after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

The site of an exercise during Operation Pegasus Cedar 2026 in Lebanon. Jamie Prentis / The National Show caption: The site of an exercise during Operation Pegasus Cedar 2026 …

Lebanon has repeatedly been dragged into the wider regional war, with Hezbollah and Israel exchanging fire. Israeli troops occupy a large part of southern Lebanon, where residents have been ordered to flee and villages have been demolished.

A US-backed peace process called for the Lebanese military to reassert control and disarm Hezbollah, in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops. But that process has largely ground to a halt. Hezbollah, which was not party to the agreement signed in June, has rejected it.

The LAF, while highly respected in Lebanon, is poorly funded and equipped and relies largely on foreign support.