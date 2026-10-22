Can Netanyahu bomb Iran as a caretaker PM? How US and Israeli elections could affect war

The US and Israel are hinting at new military action against Iran as both countries are preparing to vote in elections that could affect the course of the war.

The Israeli general election on October 27 and the US midterms on November 3, are the biggest tests of public opinion for either country's leaders since they began the conflict in February.

In Israel, polls suggest stalemate in which neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main opponent Gadi Eisenkot have a majority – although this would not prevent Mr Netanyahu ordering strikes while coalition talks take place.

US President Donald Trump largely has a free hand constitutionally but a heavy midterm defeat could increase domestic friction over the war.

Here is what to know about the elections and the war:

Israel – limbo likely

Once Israel elects a new parliament, it could be weeks or months before a coalition is formed.

Mr Netanyahu would remain in office as a caretaker, with no formal limits on his powers – meaning he could still order military action against Iran.

There is no firm rule against caretaker governments embarking on major ventures, as is the norm in some countries. Still, opposition leader Yair Lapid was quoted by Israeli media as saying they should not act to “fundamentally change reality”. In August 2022, Mr Lapid was caretaker prime minister – although before an election rather than after – when Israel launched three days of strikes on Gaza.

It has also been speculated that Mr Netanyahu could exploit a crisis to form a wartime unity government, bringing in members of the opposition.

Mr Netanyahu is promising to maintain his hardline doctrine if he wins another term. Most opposition leaders also favour attacking Iran and oppose Palestinian statehood.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking another term at the October 27 election. Bloomberg Show caption: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking another…

US – more scrutiny

Americans are electing a new Congress as well as choosing governors in many states. Mr Trump is in office until 2029 and his authority as commander-in-chief of the military is independent of majorities in Congress.

That means Mr Trump could order a new assault on Iran at any time. Early this month he said the US would not attack Iran “at any time prior to the midterm elections” but did not rule out strikes after that.

Still, defeat for Mr Trump's Republicans could narrow his options politically. With high energy prices likely to be blamed, causing further disruption to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf energy exports would risk deepening his unpopularity.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could also launch investigations into the war, potentially embarrass the administration. US military assistance to Israel, sanctions on Iran and Washington's relationships with governments across the Gulf could all become subjects of deeper scrutiny.