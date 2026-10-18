Iran names new defence minister as he warns US over ‘Mother of All Bombs’

Iran’s parliament has approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi as defence minister, the government said, as he warned Washington that Tehran was prepared to respond to a possible US attack involving the “Mother of All Bombs”.

Mr Ketabchi received 237 votes in favour and 15 against, with no abstentions, following a review of his credentials and proposed programme, said a government statement posted on X.

President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Mr Ketabchi on October 5 and submitted his name to parliament for a vote of confidence.

He replaces Brig Gen Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in a US-Israeli air strike at the start of the war in February. Mr Pezeshkian subsequently appointed Brig Gen Majid Ebn Al Reza as caretaker defence minister.

Mr Ketabchi is a veteran defence industry official who has headed Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organisation and Defence Industries Organisation, overseeing sectors involved in missile technology and weapons production.

The US and the UN have sanctioned Mr Ketabchi over his alleged involvement in Iran’s ballistic missile programme. The UN listed him in 2007 in connection with the Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group, which develops and produces solid-propellant ballistic missiles.

In presenting his plans to parliament, Mr Ketabchi pledged to restructure the ministry, accelerate defence technology development and upgrade Iran’s military capabilities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an online parliamentary session on Sunday, Mr Ketabchi said Iran had taken the necessary measures to counter a possible US attack involving the “Mother of All Bombs”, the semi-official Isna news agency reported.

“We have taken the necessary measures for this scenario, and we are at ease; we proceed with our work with full confidence,” he was quoted as saying.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Mr Ketabchi said Washington should focus on ensuring the safe withdrawal of its forces from the region.

“He ought to be thinking about how to get his forces out of our region safely. If he drops a single bomb, he will have to consider how many of his troops will end up being carried out of the region in a horizontal position,” he said, in an apparent reference to US military casualties.

He said the prospect of retaliation had so far deterred Washington from launching an attack.

“Rest assured; it is precisely this fact that has deterred the US from taking such an action thus far,” he said. “Of course, should they move from mere rhetoric to actual threats, they will certainly see the consequences.”

CNN reported this week that the US had developed strike plans that could include using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, also known as the “Mother of All Bombs”, against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if Mr Trump orders renewed combat operations.

The weapon is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal.

Separately, Iranian Army Deputy Executive Coordinator Brig Gen Alireza Sheikh said the military’s equipment had been upgraded and its forces were ready to respond to any threat.

Speaking on Sunday in response to threats involving the possible use of the bomb against Iran, he said: “The fathers of bombs are the Iranian people, and they can certainly have a more destructive impact than what the enemy expects on its thoughts, psychology, mindset, and strategies.”