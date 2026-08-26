At least 15 babies killed in Pakistan hospital fire

At least 15 infants ⁠were killed when a fire broke out at a ⁠state-run hospital in Pakistan's ​capital ⁠city ‌Islamabad, triggered by a ​fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, started around two hours ago, the broadcaster said, ​adding ‌that "cooling operations" ⁠were ongoing.

There ​were 16 newborns ​at ‌the hospital's gynaecology ⁠ward when the fire broke ⁠out, one of whom was rescued, according to Geo.

This is a developing story...