Iranian parliament approves bill criminalising interviews with US and Israeli media

Iran's parliament has approved in principle a bill that would make it illegal to conduct interviews and have any other communications with US and Israeli-owned and financed news outlets, Iranian media reported.

The Countering the Infiltration of Intelligence Services and Foreign Governments or Institutions bill was approved with 183 votes in favour, the Iranian Shargh newspaper reported.

Osman Salari, a member of parliament's judicial and legal representative, said provisions of the bill have yet to be ​debated before it is passed into legislation.

With interviews and contact with certain foreign agencies criminalised, violators would face six months to two years in prison. The bill is not limited to US and Israeli outlets, extending to other foreign media for which written permission would be required for people wishing to be interviewed.

Iran has been trying to curb foreign influence on several fronts and has frequently executed people accused of colluding with the “enemy”, usually by providing intelligence.

A law passed in 2025 after the 12-day war with Israel imposed tougher penalties ⁠for co-operation with hostile states.

On Sunday, Iran's army chief, Amir Hatami, announced a reward for anyone who “kills or captures” a US soldier, state-run Press TV announced.

Maj Gen Hatami said the reward, equivalent to $30,000, would be crowdfunded by Iranians who support the military. He said women who would receive twice the amount.

“The weapon used in the operation will be purchased by the army at twice its market value and permanently displayed in a dedicated museum,” PressTV reported.