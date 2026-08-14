Kushner, Mladenov and Blair to visit Israel following Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas disarmament plan

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, high representative of Gaza's Board of Peace Nickolay Mladenov and former UK prime minister Tony Blair will visit Israel and Egypt next week, an official source told The National on Friday.

The visit comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel did not agree to the plan to disarm Hamas put forward by the US-backed Board of Peace, in comments that could put him on a collision course with President Trump.

“In Israel, we will continue the constructive conversations that we are having on how to advance the president’s historic, comprehensive 20-point peace plan,” a Board of Peace official told The National.

“The United States and Israel agree on the end state, which is a demilitarised Hamas. We will hear the concerns that have been raised and talk about next steps. What is critical is that we both agree on the desired outcome and are finding ways to accelerate progress,” added the official.

In Egypt, there are meetings planned with the Egyptians and the other mediators. “We will concretise next steps on road map implementation,” said the source.

“All of these meetings show the determination of all parties to advance the president’s plan and see peace, prosperity, and sustainable security emerge in a Gaza that is demilitarised and where Hamas has ceded full authority to the Palestinian technocratic government, enabling reconstruction for the benefit of the people of Gaza.”

A US official confirmed that “such a trip is being discussed," adding that the US and Israel "agree on the desired outcome" in Gaza. "We share many other areas of agreement and mutual concerns that we will work through together."

President Trump had announced that the Board of Peace had reached an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other groups in Gaza. Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in the negotiations, said it was a “comprehensive framework” that went beyond the issue of disarmament and would depend on Israel implementing the first phase of an agreement reached last year in Egypt.

However, Mr Netanyahu said that Israel would not withdraw from its current positions in Gaza “until Hamas is completely disarmed”. Israel still occupies most of the enclave, despite a ceasefire last October.