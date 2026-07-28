Israel releases 60 Palestinian detainees from harsh prison conditions

Sixty Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip were released on Monday from Israeli prison through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, where they were received by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

They were then transferred to hospitals in central and southern Gaza for medical examinations and treatment.

The group included 40 detainees held in Negev Prison and 20 Palestinian workers who had been detained in Israel. It was the largest prisoner release since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in Gaza last October.

Following their arrival, the released detainees were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, and Nasser Medical Complex in the south of the strip, where medical teams assessed their physical and psychological condition.

Initial testimonies from the released prisoners indicated that many had endured harsh conditions and were suffering from poor health after months in custody.

Among those released was Mohammed Al Majdalawi, who called on the international community to intervene on behalf of Palestinians still held in Israeli prisons.

“I appeal to all humanitarian and human rights organisations, to the conscience of the Arab world, the Muslim world and the free world,” Mr Al Majdalawi said. Detainees continue to face severe distress inside Israeli prisons, particularly at Negev, he added.

It was the largest Palestinian detainee release since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in Gaza last October. Getty Images Info

“Since we were transferred to Negev Prison, we have been suffering from a severe shortage of food, in addition to continuous medical neglect. The medical neglect has been ongoing and systematic.”

His testimony matches that of dozens of prisoners that several human rights groups in Israel have spoken of, highlighting ongoing systematic abuse. Israeli National Defence Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has repeatedly boasted about denying prisoners food and worsening their conditions.

The release comes as Israel continues to hold thousands of Palestinians in its prisons. More than 10,800 Palestinian prisoners and detainees remain in Israeli custody, including hundreds of women and children, figures from rights groups in Israel show. These include thousands of detainees from the Gaza Strip, many of whose identities have been forcibly withheld by Israeli authorities since the start of the military offensive in October 2023.