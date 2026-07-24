Who vandalised Nasser's car? Scavenger is caught dismantling Egyptian leader's Cadillac

A vintage car used by Egypt's late president Gamal Abdel Nasser has been attacked by the owner's son, who planned to strip it for parts.

The former presidential Cadillac was parked in a warehouse in Alexandria, having been sold at auction following Nasser's death in 1970.

Last weekend, Egypt's Interior Ministry said, the owner's son sneaked inside in the hope of stripping down the Cadillac and another classic car.

Authorities said the suspect was caught with the tools he was using to dismantle the car. Photo: Egyptian Interior Ministry Info

Local residents caught him as he tried to use a hacksaw and screwdrivers to break off parts to sell to scrap dealers, the ministry said. “The accused was apprehended in possession of the tools used,” it said.

Egyptian media said the suspect had admitted dismantling the car without realising its historical value. Reports said the car was a 1961 Cadillac used as an official vehicle before being sold at auction in 1981. The car's number plates were removed some years later and it was no longer in use.

Nasser ruled Egypt from 1954 until his death. A figurehead of Arab nationalism, his seizure of the Suez Canal from Britain and France made him a hero in the region. He later suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Israel in the 1967 war.