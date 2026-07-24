Syria holds first Harley-Davidson rally as tourism roars back

Harley-Davidsons roared through Damascus on Friday as Syria held its first motorcycle rally, in a bid to promote its booming tourism sector after years of war and international isolation.

The three-day rally began in Damascus on Friday with more than 100 professional riders from across the region.

The bikers set off from the Ministry of Tourism in Damascus for historical and cultural sites in Homs and Tartus provinces, state news agency Sana reported. Organisers said the event was designed to showcase Syria's tourism potential while fostering ties among enthusiasts in the region.

The rally comes as Syria steps up efforts to rebuild its long-dormant tourism sector after more than a decade of civil war.

Mazen Al Salhani, Syria's Tourism Minister, told The National earlier this year that the government aims to attract five million visitors this year, up from about four million Syrian expatriates, Arab and foreign tourists who visited last year.

The three-day rally began in Damascus, with participants on Harley-Davidson bikes setting off from the Ministry of Tourism. Sana Info

Those efforts appear to be gaining momentum. According to Ministry of Tourism figures, Syria welcomed 3.5 million visitors in the first half of 2026, more than double the number in the same period last year.

The sharpest growth was among visitors from outside the Arab world, whose numbers swelled to 719,000 from 131,000 in the first half of last year. Visitors from Turkey, Germany, Sweden and the US accounted for the largest share.

Arab tourism also surged, with arrivals more than doubling year-on-year to 664,000, led by visitors from Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

Meanwhile, arrivals by Syrian expatriates rose 75 per cent to 2.1 million, according to the ministry's latest report.

Mr Al Salhani described Syrian expatriates as the country's “ambassadors around the world”, and said the rise in Arab and international visitor numbers reflected Syria's gradual return to the regional and global tourism map.

To support that goal, authorities have intensified efforts to promote Syria's cultural, historical, natural and culinary attractions, while introducing measures to improve infrastructure, upgrade airports and simplify visa procedures.