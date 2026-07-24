Arab and Islamic countries condemn Israeli incursions into Al Aqsa mosque compound

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey have condemned the latest Israeli incursion into the Al Aqsa mosque compound.

The countries denounced “the continued mass settler incursions led by extremist Israeli ministers” into the mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, “the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards, the erection by Israeli police of two tents, and all other inflammatory acts”.

They called the actions “provocative”, “unacceptable” and a violation of international law, as well as the historical and legal status quo of the holy site.

On Thursday, at least 3,200 Israeli settlers stormed the mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, escorted by Israeli police. They were joined by ultranationalist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On the same day, two Palestinians were killed by Israelis as they attempted to extinguish flames started by settlers on Palestinian farmland, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

The Arab and Islamic nations deplored these “illegal and extremist acts of incitement, incursions, mobilisation calls and violence by Israeli extremist ministers and groups”, warning that these actions could spark and fuel further violence and obstruct any path to lasting peace.

Settler violence is the number one cause for casualties among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. This year is also on track to surpass last year's 18-year-high in the number of attacks, which have also reached a new intensity, rights groups have reported.

The Arab and Islamic states reaffirmed that Israel does not have sovereignty over Muslim and Christian holy sites

The ministers called on Israel, “as the occupying power, to immediately remove access restrictions to the Old City of Jerusalem, and refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers’ access to the mosque”, and called on the international community to stand firm towards Israel on this matter.